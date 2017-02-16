Fans' reaction mixed over Claude Julien's newest job
OPPOSING VIEW: Bruins fan Kadir Tirmizey, above, wasn't pleased with the news of Claude Julien's leaving Boston for Montreal. Shocked Bruins' fans were looking for a whistle yesterday after learning that their home team's longtime head coach, Claude Julien, was taking over behind the bench for their hated rivals, the Montreal Canadiens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Add your comments below
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb 13
|Phartenstein
|12
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Feb 13
|Phartoni
|3
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau...
|Feb 13
|Phartolycus
|4
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Feb 13
|Phartolomew
|4
|Enough already
|Jan 27
|Kid Phart
|2
|Montreal Canadiens Shouldn't Trade McCarron and...
|Jan 25
|TradePhartz
|2
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Jasmine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC