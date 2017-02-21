Eyes on the Price: Give Price a Chance

Tuesday night's thrilling 3-2 shootout victory over the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden was Carey Price 's 258th victory in a Montreal Canadiens uniform; the same number as Ken Dryden. He marked the occasion with a highlight save that the two of them will certainly be able to admire, years from now, at Price's Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Habs Eyes On The Prize.