Eyes on the Price: Give Price a Chance
Tuesday night's thrilling 3-2 shootout victory over the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden was Carey Price 's 258th victory in a Montreal Canadiens uniform; the same number as Ken Dryden. He marked the occasion with a highlight save that the two of them will certainly be able to admire, years from now, at Price's Hall of Fame induction ceremony.
