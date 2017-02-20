Eyes on the Price: All Hands on Deck
Note: Due to scheduling issues, t his article wasn't posted prior to the Canadiens' win in New York on Tuesday February 21. But don't worry , breakdowns from that remarkable game will be coming soon ! Coming off their bye week with a road game in Winnipeg, the Canadiens dropped the first game of Claude Julien's second coming, losing 3-1 to the Jets. The loss dropped the Habs' record to 1-6-1 in the month of February.
