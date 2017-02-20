Ex-B's coach to Montreal adds fire to Habs-Bruins storyline
One of the most heated rivalries in sports just hit another gear. A week after the Bruins fired Coach Claude Julien, he's found a new home with the Montreal Canadiens.
