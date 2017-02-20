David Desharnais faces his next big battle

Eight seasons after breaking into the Montreal Canadiens, David Desharnais has seemingly lost his spot in the lineup, having been phased out in favour of Philip Danault, and a transition of Alex Galchenyuk to centre. Now that Claude Julien is in charge, Desharnais obviously has an opportunity to wipe the slate clean and earn his way back into the lineup in the final months of the final season of his contract, but it will be a tall task.

