CWHL State of the Union: League Continuing to Grow

The Canadian Women's Hockey League is continuing to grow and evolve for the better, through partnerships-most recently with the National Hockey League Player's Association, according to league commissioner Brenda Andress. Courtesy Chris Tanouye/CWHL The Canadian Women's Hockey League is continuing to grow and evolve for the better, through partnerships-most recently with the National Hockey League Player's Association, according to league commissioner Brenda Andress.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Link.