CWHL All-Star Game: Preview, Game thread, rosters, and how to watch

The Canadian Women's Hockey League's All-Star weekend kicked off Friday night at the Hilton Hotel in downtown Toronto with a draft of the 34 players taking part in the third All-Star Game at the Air Canada Centre this afternoon. The game starts at 1:30 p.m. at the ACC, and will be shown on Sportsnet in its entirety starting at 3:30 p.m. Toronto Furies defender Carlee Campbell will captain Team White while Natalie Spooner and Meaghan Mikkelson will be co-captains of Team Blue.

