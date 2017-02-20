Claude Julien's firing, hiring by division foes stunned much of...
As much as the loyal Bruins fan base might be shocked that Claude Julien has joined the enemy, you won't find any dartboards with their former coach's photo on it hanging inside the Boston dressing room. While many of his Bruins teammates used the team's bye week to flock to a beach down south, Chara remained at home preparing for the team's stretch drive while taking care of his daughter Elliz, 7, and twin boys Ben and Zack, who celebrate their first birthday on March 7. As such, he found himself in snowy Beantown on Tuesday when the city and its rabid hockey supporters were caught off guard by the stunning news: Exactly one week after being fired by the Bruins, Julien had been hired by the Montreal Canadiens.
