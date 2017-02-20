Claude Julien's firing, hiring by div...

Claude Julien's firing, hiring by division foes stunned much of...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

As much as the loyal Bruins fan base might be shocked that Claude Julien has joined the enemy, you won't find any dartboards with their former coach's photo on it hanging inside the Boston dressing room. While many of his Bruins teammates used the team's bye week to flock to a beach down south, Chara remained at home preparing for the team's stretch drive while taking care of his daughter Elliz, 7, and twin boys Ben and Zack, who celebrate their first birthday on March 7. As such, he found himself in snowy Beantown on Tuesday when the city and its rabid hockey supporters were caught off guard by the stunning news: Exactly one week after being fired by the Bruins, Julien had been hired by the Montreal Canadiens.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montreal Canadiens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14) Feb 13 Phartenstein 12
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL Feb 13 Phartoni 3
News The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau... Feb 13 Phartolycus 4
News P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15) Feb 13 Phartolomew 4
News Enough already Jan 27 Kid Phart 2
News Montreal Canadiens Shouldn't Trade McCarron and... Jan 25 TradePhartz 2
News Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16) Jul '16 Jasmine 1
See all Montreal Canadiens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,310 • Total comments across all topics: 278,944,576

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC