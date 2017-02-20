CASSIES Silver: McDonald's stirs up a winning rivalry
McDonald's 25-year sponsorship of the Montreal Canadiens, and its link to French-Canadian consumers, was threatened by direct competitors who had also become sponsors of the team. The QSR needed to take its partnership to another level in order to be perceived as a dominant "player."
