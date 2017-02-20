Casey Bailey stars in overtime as Bin...

Casey Bailey stars in overtime as Binghamton Senators top St. John's IceCaps 3-2

11 hrs ago

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - Casey Bailey scored 4:29 into overtime as the Binghamton Senators edged the St. John's IceCaps 3-2 on Tuesday in American Hockey League action. Max McCormick and Jack Rodewald both had goals in the first period for Binghamton , the Ottawa Senators' AHL club.

