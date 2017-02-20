Carolina Hurricanes acquire Philip Samuelsson from Montreal Canadiens for Keegan Lowe

The Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday made a minor trade of second-generation defensemen, sending the Charlotte Checkers' Keegan Lowe to Montreal for Philip Samuelsson , the son of Charlotte head coach Ulf Samuelsson. Samuelsson, 25, has spent this season with the St. John's IceCaps of the American Hockey League, scoring one goal and adding four assists in 40 games.

