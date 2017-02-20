Carolina Hurricanes acquire Philip Samuelsson from Montreal Canadiens for Keegan Lowe
The Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday made a minor trade of second-generation defensemen, sending the Charlotte Checkers' Keegan Lowe to Montreal for Philip Samuelsson , the son of Charlotte head coach Ulf Samuelsson. Samuelsson, 25, has spent this season with the St. John's IceCaps of the American Hockey League, scoring one goal and adding four assists in 40 games.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canes Country.
Add your comments below
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb 13
|Phartenstein
|12
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Feb 13
|Phartoni
|3
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau...
|Feb 13
|Phartolycus
|4
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Feb 13
|Phartolomew
|4
|Enough already
|Jan 27
|Kid Phart
|2
|Montreal Canadiens Shouldn't Trade McCarron and...
|Jan 25
|TradePhartz
|2
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Jasmine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC