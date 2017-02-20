The Carolina Hurricanes have acquired the son of former NHL defenseman Ulf Samuelsson from the Montreal Canadiens in a swap of minor leaguers Canes acquire Ulf Samuelsson's son in trade with Montreal The Carolina Hurricanes have acquired the son of former NHL defenseman Ulf Samuelsson from the Montreal Canadiens in a swap of minor leaguers Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2m55ywy RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes have acquired the son of former NHL defenseman Ulf Samuelsson from the Montreal Canadiens in a trade of minor leaguers. In the deal announced Tuesday, the Hurricanes picked up defenseman Philip Samuelsson from Montreal in exchange for defenseman Keegan Lowe.

