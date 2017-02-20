Canes acquire Ulf Samuelsson's son in trade with Montreal
The Carolina Hurricanes have acquired the son of former NHL defenseman Ulf Samuelsson from the Montreal Canadiens in a swap of minor leaguers Canes acquire Ulf Samuelsson's son in trade with Montreal The Carolina Hurricanes have acquired the son of former NHL defenseman Ulf Samuelsson from the Montreal Canadiens in a swap of minor leaguers Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2m55ywy RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes have acquired the son of former NHL defenseman Ulf Samuelsson from the Montreal Canadiens in a trade of minor leaguers. In the deal announced Tuesday, the Hurricanes picked up defenseman Philip Samuelsson from Montreal in exchange for defenseman Keegan Lowe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb 13
|Phartenstein
|12
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Feb 13
|Phartoni
|3
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau...
|Feb 13
|Phartolycus
|4
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Feb 13
|Phartolomew
|4
|Enough already
|Jan 27
|Kid Phart
|2
|Montreal Canadiens Shouldn't Trade McCarron and...
|Jan 25
|TradePhartz
|2
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Jasmine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC