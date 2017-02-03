Canadiens vs. Oilers: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch
The Montreal Canadiens don't have much time to dwell on the loss in their last game, as the Edmonton Oilers were already in town waiting to play on Sunday before that game even got under way. They might be without Phillip Danault , who left the third period on Saturday with an apparent upper-body injury.
