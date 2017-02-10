Canadiens vs. Coyotes Game Recap: Captain of Industry
The Montreal Canadiens have been ice cold of late, dropping ten of their last fifteen, and took their four game losing skid into the desert to face Arizona. The Coyotes are one of the worst teams in the league this year, but have won four of their last six.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Habs Eyes On The Prize.
Add your comments below
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Enough already
|Jan 27
|Kid Phart
|2
|Montreal Canadiens Shouldn't Trade McCarron and...
|Jan 25
|TradePhartz
|2
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Dec '16
|fan
|2
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau...
|Oct '16
|Dev Starr
|3
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Jasmine
|1
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Jul '16
|Labatts
|3
|Subban GONE!! (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Labatts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC