Canadiens vs. Blues Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

After losing their first four games in February, a tight win against the Arizona Coyotes two nights ago gives the Montreal Canadiens some confidence heading into their final two games before their bye week. Tonight, they face a St. Louis Blues squad that has shown a different side since Mike Yeo took over behind the bench, as they've gone 4-1-0 since he replaced Ken Hitchcock.

