Canadiens vs. Avalanche Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch
The Montreal Canadiens are currently stuck in a three-game losing skid, with their most recent defeat being a 1-0 shootout loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday afternoon. Even with this current streak, they remain atop the Atlantic Division standings, with the Ottawa Senators currently eight points behind.
