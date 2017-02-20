Canadiens ready for a change with Julien in charge
Claude Julien is back in Montreal eleven years after he left, older, wiser, and more successful than his first stint coaching an NHL team in Montreal. Friday was the first practice for the team under Julien, and the first practice since Michel Therrien was fired on Tuesday.
