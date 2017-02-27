Canadiens rally to beat Devils in OT ...

Canadiens rally to beat Devils in OT on Galchenyuk goal

17 hrs ago

Alex Galchenyuk scored on a power play at 2:54 of overtime and the Montreal Canadiens rallied from a two-goal third-period deficit to beat the New Jersey Devils 4-3 on Monday night. Max Pacioretty scored twice in the final 11:23 of regulation to tie the game and Alexander Radulov added a goal for the Canadiens, who won consecutive games for the first time since early January.

