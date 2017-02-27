Canadiens acquire Brandon Davidson, send David Desharnais to Oilers
The 25-year-old Davidson played 28 games this season for Edmonton, recording one assist. The Lethbridge, Alta., native has five goals and 13 points in 91 career games.
