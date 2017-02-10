Berglund hat trick powers Blues past Canadiens
St. Louis Blues centre Patrik Berglund celebrates with teammate defenceman Alex Pietrangelo after scoring against the Montreal Canadiens. Patrik Berglund scored three goals as the St. Louis Blues downed the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 to extend their winning run on the road to four games on Saturday night.
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Enough already
|Jan 27
|Kid Phart
|2
|Montreal Canadiens Shouldn't Trade McCarron and...
|Jan 25
|TradePhartz
|2
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Dec '16
|fan
|2
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau...
|Oct '16
|Dev Starr
|3
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Jasmine
|1
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Jul '16
|Labatts
|3
|Subban GONE!! (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Labatts
|1
