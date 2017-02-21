Beauvillier scores, Greiss gets shutout as Islanders blank slumping Canadiens
Rookie Anthony Beauvillier scored in the first period and Thomas Greiss made 24 saves as the New York Islanders spoiled Montreal coach Claude Julien's 1,000th NHL game with a 3-0 victory over the Canadiens on Thursday night. Anders Lee also scored and John Tavares added an empty-net goal for the Islanders , who won a third straight game and are 12-4-2 since Doug Weight replaced Jack Capuano as coach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb 13
|Phartenstein
|12
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Feb 13
|Phartoni
|3
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau...
|Feb 13
|Phartolycus
|4
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Feb 13
|Phartolomew
|4
|Enough already
|Jan 27
|Kid Phart
|2
|Montreal Canadiens Shouldn't Trade McCarron and...
|Jan 25
|TradePhartz
|2
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Jasmine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC