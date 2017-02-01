Avalanche claim Mark Barbiero from Mo...

Avalanche claim Mark Barbiero from Montreal

After improving their team by nclaiming Matt Nieto last month, the last-place Colorado Avalanche decided to try their luck again, acquiring the rights to defenseman Mark Barberio from the Montreal Canadiens. Barberio, 26, is a left-hand-shooting defenseman originally drafted 152nd overall by the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2008, for whom he would eventually played 103 games and registered 17 points.

