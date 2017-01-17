Zach Bogosian scores in overtime, Sabres edge Canadiens 3-2
Zach Bogosian scored in overtime as the visiting Buffalo Sabres beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Saturday night in the second game of a back-to-back for both teams. Sabres captain Brian Gionta and Cody Franson scored for Buffalo in regulation time.
