World Juniors 2017: Denmark vs Russia...

World Juniors 2017: Denmark vs Russia game recap - Out, but not Down

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Habs Eyes On The Prize

For the second straight year, Denmark and Russia meet in the quarterfinals of the World Junior Hockey Championship, but unlike last year, where their biggest strength was their bulldog tenacity, they have the ability to play much closer to the level of the hockey super powers. This year they have more than one line and two defencemen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Habs Eyes On The Prize.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montreal Canadiens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL Dec 15 fan 2
News The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau... Oct '16 Dev Starr 3
News Enough already Oct '16 Eddie 1
News Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall Jul '16 Jasmine 1
News P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15) Jul '16 Labatts 3
Subban GONE!! (Jul '16) Jul '16 Labatts 1
News Free-falling Canadiens turn on each other durin... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
See all Montreal Canadiens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. General Motors
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,425 • Total comments across all topics: 277,566,695

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC