Which Canadiens players should appear at the 2017 NHL All-Star Game?
The annual NHL All-Star Game is quickly approaching, being held in Los Angeles on January 29. Even though the ASG has a rep for being a sometimes meaningless exhibition game, it's still a fun event to watch at times, and a fantastic showcase of the NHL's best. The Habs sit atop the Atlantic Division, and have plenty of players that could represent the bleu, blanc, et rouge at the annual skills competition.
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Dec 15
|fan
|2
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau...
|Oct '16
|Dev Starr
|3
|Enough already
|Oct '16
|Eddie
|1
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Jasmine
|1
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Jul '16
|Labatts
|3
|Subban GONE!! (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Labatts
|1
|Free-falling Canadiens turn on each other durin... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
