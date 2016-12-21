Tuesday Habs Headlines: Shea Weber's impact on the Nashville Predators
Nashville GM David Poile needed only two words to express his feelings of having to face his former franchise player. [ Montreal Gazette ] Pete Weber has seen Shea Weber's Nashville days from the get-go, and he takes an opportunity to look back at the finest moments.
