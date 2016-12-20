Today In History - December 31
Winnipeg, Manitoba - Today In History in 1980, Marshall McLuhan died at age 69. McLuhan was educated at the University of Manitoba, as well as the University of Cambridge. McLuhan was a University of Toronto professor, writer, and communications guru.
