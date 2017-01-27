Tampa Bay Lightning D Nikita Nesterov...

Tampa Bay Lightning D Nikita Nesterov Sends Fond Farewell To Fans

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Bolts By The Bay

After being traded to the Montreal Canadiens last night, former Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman sent a fond farewell to his fans here in the Sunshine State. Tampa Bay Lightning Vice President and General Manager Steve Yzerman caught Lightning fans all around the Bolts Nation last night with a startling announcement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bolts By The Bay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montreal Canadiens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Enough already 16 hr Kid Phart 2
News Montreal Canadiens Shouldn't Trade McCarron and... Wed TradePhartz 2
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL Dec '16 fan 2
News The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau... Oct '16 Dev Starr 3
News Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16) Jul '16 Jasmine 1
News P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15) Jul '16 Labatts 3
Subban GONE!! (Jul '16) Jul '16 Labatts 1
See all Montreal Canadiens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Mexico
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,081 • Total comments across all topics: 278,332,289

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC