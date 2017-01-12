Sunday Habs Headlines: Michel Therrien discusses officiating
Therrien said in French and English, that players, coaches and refs have off nights, and tonight was one for refs... Michel Therrien had Andrew Shaw's back tonight. Said he didn't feel he crossed the line, didn't deserve major for that hit.
