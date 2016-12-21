Should the Canadiens offer a new deal...

Should the Canadiens offer a new deal to Alexander Radulov, and can they afford to do so?

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Habs Eyes On The Prize

Alexander Radulov returned to the National Hockey League as part of the Montreal Canadiens this season, signing a one-year deal worth $5.75 million dollars. When the rumours of his desire to return to North America emerged in April, the leading team to acquire his services was the Detroit Red Wings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Habs Eyes On The Prize.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montreal Canadiens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL Dec 15 fan 2
News The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau... Oct '16 Dev Starr 3
News Enough already Oct '16 Eddie 1
News Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall Jul '16 Jasmine 1
News P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15) Jul '16 Labatts 3
Subban GONE!! (Jul '16) Jul '16 Labatts 1
News Free-falling Canadiens turn on each other durin... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
See all Montreal Canadiens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. General Motors
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,425 • Total comments across all topics: 277,566,698

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC