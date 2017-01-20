Shootout goal gives US junior hockey gold; Edina's Bellows scores twice
Troy Terry scored the lone shootout goal, Tyler Parsons stopped all five shots he faced in the tiebreaker and the United States outlasted Canada 5-4 on Thursday night to win the world junior hockey title. Edina native Kiefer Bellows scored two goal for the United States.
