Power-play goals by Weber, Pacioretty lift Habs over Devils

11 hrs ago

Shea Weber and Max Pacioretty each scored a power-play goal during a major penalty early in the third period, and the Montreal Canadiens snapped a two-game skid Friday night with a 3-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils. Alex Galchenyuk added a goal and two assists, and Alexander Radulov had three assists as Montreal ended the Devils' three-game winning streak.

