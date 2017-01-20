Poll Results: Should the Montreal Canadiens re-sign Alexander Radulov?

Earlier in the week, we discussed the impact of Alexander Radulov and explored the financial situation going forward, and asked the community to vote on whether they thought that the Montreal Canadiens should re-sign their key off-season free agent, and what a potential offer should look like. Sixty-three percent of respondents voted that they would want to re-sign Radulov, but it would all come down to the terms of the contract; not surprising given the fiscally responsible nature of the Canadiens, and of the fans as well, who hold high-salaried players to very strict accountability.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Habs Eyes On The Prize.