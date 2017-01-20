Poll Results: Should the Montreal Canadiens re-sign Alexander Radulov?
Earlier in the week, we discussed the impact of Alexander Radulov and explored the financial situation going forward, and asked the community to vote on whether they thought that the Montreal Canadiens should re-sign their key off-season free agent, and what a potential offer should look like. Sixty-three percent of respondents voted that they would want to re-sign Radulov, but it would all come down to the terms of the contract; not surprising given the fiscally responsible nature of the Canadiens, and of the fans as well, who hold high-salaried players to very strict accountability.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Habs Eyes On The Prize.
Add your comments below
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Dec 15
|fan
|2
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau...
|Oct '16
|Dev Starr
|3
|Enough already
|Oct '16
|Eddie
|1
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Jasmine
|1
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Jul '16
|Labatts
|3
|Subban GONE!! (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Labatts
|1
|Free-falling Canadiens turn on each other durin... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC