PHT Morning Skate: How to define a 'bad' goal in 2017
Former NHL goalie Steve Valiquette explains what should and shouldn't be considered a soft goal in 2017. Valiquette says if it has a 10 percent chance of going in, it's a bad goal.
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Montreal Canadiens Shouldn't Trade McCarron and...
|14 hr
|cosmo
|1
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Dec '16
|fan
|2
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau...
|Oct '16
|Dev Starr
|3
|Enough already
|Oct '16
|Eddie
|1
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Jasmine
|1
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Jul '16
|Labatts
|3
|Subban GONE!! (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Labatts
|1
