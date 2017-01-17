Penguins vs. Canadiens Recap: Nice, q...

Penguins vs. Canadiens Recap: Nice, quiet road game. Pens win

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Pensburgh

The defensive game of musical chairs continue with Cameron Gaunce making his NHL season debut, because why not? Also Eric Fehr replaces the injured Matt Cullen as 4th line center. Pretty boring start, but the Penguins strike first.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pensburgh.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montreal Canadiens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL Dec '16 fan 2
News The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau... Oct '16 Dev Starr 3
News Enough already Oct '16 Eddie 1
News Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16) Jul '16 Jasmine 1
News P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15) Jul '16 Labatts 3
Subban GONE!! (Jul '16) Jul '16 Labatts 1
News Free-falling Canadiens turn on each other durin... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
See all Montreal Canadiens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,028 • Total comments across all topics: 278,079,619

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC