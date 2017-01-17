Penguins vs. Canadiens Recap: Nice, quiet road game. Pens win
The defensive game of musical chairs continue with Cameron Gaunce making his NHL season debut, because why not? Also Eric Fehr replaces the injured Matt Cullen as 4th line center. Pretty boring start, but the Penguins strike first.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pensburgh.
Comments
Add your comments below
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Dec '16
|fan
|2
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau...
|Oct '16
|Dev Starr
|3
|Enough already
|Oct '16
|Eddie
|1
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Jasmine
|1
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Jul '16
|Labatts
|3
|Subban GONE!! (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Labatts
|1
|Free-falling Canadiens turn on each other durin... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC