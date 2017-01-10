Pacioretty continues quiet run as one of NHLa s most consistent scoring threats

Montreal Canadiens left wing Max Pacioretty vies for the loose puck with Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly during third period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Saturday, January 7, 2017. Despite being one of the NHL's most consistent scoring threats for a good while now the Montreal Canadiens captain has never been named to an all-star game.

