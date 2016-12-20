P.K. Subban Injury: Predators D Placed on IR with Injured Upper Body
The Nashville Predators placed defenseman P.K. Subban on injured reserve Sunday with an upper-body injury, according to Brooks Bratten of the team's official website. Doctors will re-evaluate Subban in two to three weeks to determine when he might get back on the ice.
