Ovechkin in hardest-shot contest, challenge relay for NHL All-Star Skills Competition

Assignments for Saturday's NHL All-Star Skills Competition have been announced, and Washington Capitals forward Alexander Ovechkin will take one-timers for the Metropolitan Division in the Challenge Relay. Additionally, Ovechkin will go against Montreal Canadiens defenseman Shea Weber in a showdown to determine the NHL's hardest shooter.

