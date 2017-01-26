Nikita Nesterov trade an immediate win for the Montreal Canadiens

Marc Bergevin's long-standing mantra has been that you can never have too many defencemen, and that holds true with his acquisition of Nikita Nesterov from the Tampa Bay Lightning . The Montreal Canadiens ' GM had also mentioned he was in the market for a puck-moving defenceman, and for the cost he found a steal in Nesterov.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Habs Eyes On The Prize.