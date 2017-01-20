NHL Skills Competition: Connor McDavi...

NHL Skills Competition: Connor McDavid, Shea Weber win honors for speed, hardest shot

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Sporting News

There were no surprises in the big NHL skill events, as Connor McDavid earned fastest skater honors, while Shea Weber won Hardest Shot. The NHL held six different skills competitions Saturday night at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and with apologies to the winners in four of those competitions, most hockey fans wanted to know two things Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montreal Canadiens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Enough already Fri Kid Phart 2
News Montreal Canadiens Shouldn't Trade McCarron and... Jan 25 TradePhartz 2
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL Dec '16 fan 2
News The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau... Oct '16 Dev Starr 3
News Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16) Jul '16 Jasmine 1
News P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15) Jul '16 Labatts 3
Subban GONE!! (Jul '16) Jul '16 Labatts 1
See all Montreal Canadiens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,840 • Total comments across all topics: 278,359,402

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC