NHL Skills Competition: Connor McDavid, Shea Weber win honors for speed, hardest shot
There were no surprises in the big NHL skill events, as Connor McDavid earned fastest skater honors, while Shea Weber won Hardest Shot. The NHL held six different skills competitions Saturday night at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and with apologies to the winners in four of those competitions, most hockey fans wanted to know two things Saturday.
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Enough already
|Fri
|Kid Phart
|2
|Montreal Canadiens Shouldn't Trade McCarron and...
|Jan 25
|TradePhartz
|2
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Dec '16
|fan
|2
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau...
|Oct '16
|Dev Starr
|3
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Jasmine
|1
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Jul '16
|Labatts
|3
|Subban GONE!! (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Labatts
|1
