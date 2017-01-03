NHL Capsules

Alex Ovechkin tied Canadiens great Maurice "Rocket" Richard with his 544th career goal and had two assists, leading the Washington Capitals to a 4-1 victory over Montreal on Monday night for their sixth straight win. Ovechkin, who has won the Maurice Richard Trophy as the league's goal-scoring leader six times, tied Richard for 29th place on the NHL's all-time scoring list.

