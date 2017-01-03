NHL announces full All-Star Game rosters
Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price reaches out to snag the pack against the Washington Capitals during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Montreal. less Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price reaches out to snag the pack against the Washington Capitals during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Montreal.
