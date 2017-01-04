Montreal Canadiens Worst 5 Draft Bust...

Montreal Canadiens Worst 5 Draft Busts During the 2000's

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: A Winning Habit

Jun 24, 2016; Buffalo, NY, USA; Mikhail Sergachev poses for a photo after being selected as the number nine overall draft pick by the Montreal Canadiens in the first round of the 2016 NHL Draft at the First Niagra Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports The Montreal Canadiens draft classes between 2000-09 had a couple great selections, but it also had many whiffs in the 1st round.

Start the conversation, or Read more at A Winning Habit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montreal Canadiens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL Dec 15 fan 2
News The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau... Oct '16 Dev Starr 3
News Enough already Oct '16 Eddie 1
News Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16) Jul '16 Jasmine 1
News P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15) Jul '16 Labatts 3
Subban GONE!! (Jul '16) Jul '16 Labatts 1
News Free-falling Canadiens turn on each other durin... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
See all Montreal Canadiens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,621 • Total comments across all topics: 277,616,759

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC