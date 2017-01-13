Montreal Canadiens Send Down Nikita Scherbak, Bobby Farnham
The Montreal Canadiens made a few roster moves shortly after losing 7-1 to the Minnesota Wild. Both wingers Nikita Scherbak and Bobby Farnham were sent down to the St. John's Ice Caps of the American Hockey League.
