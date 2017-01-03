Montreal Canadiens Max Pacioretty Hel...

Montreal Canadiens Max Pacioretty Helped Off Ice At practice

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: A Winning Habit

The Montreal Canadiens captain and leading scorer, Max Pacioretty left the team's morning skate after being hit with a Shea Weber shot. The Montreal Canadiens are in Nashville where they will take one the Predators tonight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at A Winning Habit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montreal Canadiens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL Dec 15 fan 2
News The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau... Oct '16 Dev Starr 3
News Enough already Oct '16 Eddie 1
News Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16) Jul '16 Jasmine 1
News P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15) Jul '16 Labatts 3
Subban GONE!! (Jul '16) Jul '16 Labatts 1
News Free-falling Canadiens turn on each other durin... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
See all Montreal Canadiens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,053 • Total comments across all topics: 277,584,727

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC