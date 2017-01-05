Montreal Canadiens Call Up Nikita Scherbak and Sven Andrighetto
The Montreal Canadiens have called up Nikita Scherbak and Sven Andrighetto from the St. John's Ice Caps in response to several more injuries. The Montreal Canadiens announced via twitter this afternoon that the club has called up Nikita Scherbak and Sven Andrighetto.
