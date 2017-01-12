Montreal Canadiennes make history at the Bell Centre
For rookie defenceman Cassandra Poudrier, being able to play at the Bell Centre today is the culmination of a dream she packed away years ago. "A lot of us played with boys and we grew up with them and we were like, one day we are going to play for the Montreal Canadiens," said Poudrier.
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Dec 15
|fan
|2
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau...
|Oct '16
|Dev Starr
|3
|Enough already
|Oct '16
|Eddie
|1
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Jasmine
|1
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Jul '16
|Labatts
|3
|Subban GONE!! (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Labatts
|1
|Free-falling Canadiens turn on each other durin... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
