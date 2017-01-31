Monday's Games

It's been obvious that ever since Mark Barberio was recalled to the Montreal Canadiens, that perhaps the greatest need for the St. John's IceCaps has been an offensive-minded, puck-moving defenceman - preferably one who shoots right - who could anchor the point on the power play. As part of its program for Disabilties Justice Week, the Memorial University student union will have Paralympic swimmer Katarina Roxon as a keynote speaker for a talk on Thursday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.