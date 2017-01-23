Monday Habs Headlines: Alexander Radulov's personal evolution has made him the ultimate setup man
After just half a season, Alexander Radulov has gone from being a calculated risk to a core piece in Habs leadership. [ Sportsnet ] If you've been paying attention, you'll notice that Carey Price has begun to emerge from his recent slump.
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Dec '16
|fan
|2
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau...
|Oct '16
|Dev Starr
|3
|Enough already
|Oct '16
|Eddie
|1
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Jasmine
|1
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Jul '16
|Labatts
|3
|Subban GONE!! (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Labatts
|1
|Free-falling Canadiens turn on each other durin... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
