Mikhail Sergachev ranked highly among ESPN's Top 50 NHL prospects
ESPN released their mid-season NHL prospect rankings , and Mikhail Sergachev is high on the list. The big Russian defender is the only Montreal Canadiens prospect in the Top 50, though fellow OHL defenceman Victor Mete earned an honourable mention.
